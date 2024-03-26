Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering flat used as a drugs den has been boarded up and a three-month closure order made after residents suffered anti-social behaviour that made their lives a ‘misery’.

Residents of Queen Eleanor Court in Rutland Street had made persistent complaints about illegal activities at the flat in Kettering since May 2023.

Reports of drug use and associated anti-social behaviour at the flat were raised with Northamptonshire Police’s Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The closure order of the flat in Queen Eleanor House, Kettering /Northants Police

PC Booth of the Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Since May last year, the drug-related activity linked to this flat was having a significant and ongoing impact on the lives of other residents nearby.

“Although numerous enforcement warrants were conducted, the illicit activity and associated anti-social behaviour continued, therefore I knew a different tactic was required to prevent further issues and improve the quality of life for the wider community.

“The behaviour of those attending this address caused residents to feel distressed and scared to walk through the building near to the flat due to abusive visitors, drug paraphernalia and coming across alcohol or bodily fluids.

“Residents would also be repeatedly disturbed by drug users buzzing on the building’s intercom to gain access, shouting up to the windows of the flat to be let in or climbing on nearby bins to climb through the window.

“In addition, it was often reported that drug dealing was taking place from the property which resulted in drug use in the communal stairwell and near to the property causing people to live in fear about who or what they would come across when they left their homes.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in this case as this order was only obtained through key information provided by other residents who did not feel able to provide a statement due to fear of repercussions.

“However, the information provided, and the evidence gathered enabled us to build a clear picture of the impact these issues would likely be having on residents and provided me the platform to present a compelling case to the court which allowed the closure order to be granted.

“Since the closure order was grant, I have spoken with residents who feel a sense of relief knowing that no-one will be able to enter the property for the next three months, bringing an end to the issues they have had to go through for the past 10 months.”

PC Rob Booth, in partnership with housing association emh, applied to Northampton Magistrates’ Court for a closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

At the court hearing on March 7, a three-month closure order was granted, and the flat was boarded up and the tenant moved elsewhere. Anyone who enters the property before June 7 will be liable to arrest for breaching the order.