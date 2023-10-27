News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Kettering drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found stashed in sock hidey hole

The drug sock was discovered by Police Dog Socks
By Alison Bagley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 31-year-old Kettering drug dealer has been sent to prison for more than two years after he pleaded guilty to Class A offences.

On the morning of August 24, Besmir Negji, previously of Kettering, ran from his silver Renault Laguna in Buccleuch Street after officers had tried to stop him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However he didn’t get very far – being chased and detained a short time later and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Besmir Negji/Northants PoliceBesmir Negji/Northants Police
Besmir Negji/Northants Police
Most Popular

Officers also decided to search his vehicle with the help of PD Socks – a specialist search dog, who discovered 15 bags of Class A drugs that had been concealed inside a sock in a compartment underneath the steering wheel.

PC Robert Booth from Northants Police said: “This case demonstrates the effort offenders like Besmir Negji make to avoid being caught and having their drugs located.

“However it also demonstrates how determined us officers are in using every tool in our arsenal, including the use of specialist police dogs, to get one step ahead and bring drug dealers to justice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The success of this case is also down to the members of the public who brought this vehicle to our attention and I hope it goes to show that we are listening to our communities and doing whatever we can to make their areas a safer place to live.”

Negji pleaded guilty to one count of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of driving without insurance.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court to two years and four months in prison.