Kettering drivers brace themselves for week of temporary traffic lights as multiple roadworks take place

Drivers wanting to use roads in and around Kettering town centre from Sunday (February 11) face a trio of roadworks all packed into one week.

Kicking off the seven days of repairs is Anglian Water who will be working in Bowling Green Road with ‘multiway’ signals for traffic.

After two days of respite, motorists will face more temporary traffic lights on Northfield Avenue for three days between the Meadow Road and Rothwell Road roundabouts.

Work is being carried out to repair the riverbank that has eroded.

Cllr Matt Binley, executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Works to repair areas of the riverbank along Northfield Avenue, between B&Q and Lidl, will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on February, 14, 15 and 16, reducing traffic down to one lane during these hours.

“NNC are currently working with the Environment Agency and engineers to agree a permanent solution to this length of riverbank which shows some erosion from recent flooding but doesn’t pose an immediate risk.”

