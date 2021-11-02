Kettering driver appealing for witnesses after Range Rover punched on terraced street
The incident took place on October 5 at about 4pm in Roundhill Road
A Kettering woman has asked for witnesses to come forward after a dispute on a terraced street ended with her car being damaged - leaving her with a £400 bill.
Emma Reed had pulled up into a parking space to allow another motorist past when the situation escalated resulting in her Range Rover being punched.
She had been hoping that, after informing Northants Police about the incident and filing a detailed report, a witness appeal would be made to either back up or refute her story - but 20 days later the case had not been taken any further.
Ms Reed said: "I had to lock my car. As I drove off I heard a huge thud. I stopped my car and found the damage.
"I'm not asking for a major incident but I'm a 47-year-old woman on my own at 4pm. It's the bigger picture. I would like to appeal for any witnesses to support or negate my account."
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "On October 5 at about 4pm, an incident happened in Roundhill Road, Kettering, involving the drivers of a black Audi A6 and a white Range Rover Evoque.
“During the incident, the driver of the Audi is reported to have punched the Range Rover, causing a dent.
“Anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area at the time of the incident is encouraged to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 21000579170.”