Kettering domestic assault - help find wanted man

A man wanted in connection with an assault on Sunday, March 20, in Kettering has been named by police.

After a domestic incident Northamptonshire Police would like to speak to 30-year-old Ayanle Mohammed Sharif.

Sharif also has links to the Birmingham area as well as Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayanle Mohammed Sharif.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 30-year-old Ayanle Mohammed Sharif.

“Officers would like to speak to Sharif in connection with a domestic-related assault which took place on Sunday, March 20, in Kettering.

“Anyone who sees Sharif, who has links to the Birmingham area, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000160689.”