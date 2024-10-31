Kettering DJs bring Ibiza Dance Till Dawn fundraiser to pub and club for Cransley Hospice

A Kettering pub has been transformed into an Ibiza nightclub for a dance till dawn fundraiser by local DJs supporting Cransley Hospice.

Organised by local lads Reece Speechley and Rhys Alford, the event raised an impressive £1,900 for Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

The Dance Till Dawn Ibiza Closing Party, held earlier this month, brought together an ‘exhilarating’ line-up of DJs at two venues – The Beeswing in Rockingham Road and Aura Bar & Lounge in Market Street.

Reece said: “Kettering is such an amazing town with so much talent and people who want to enjoy live music. Raising money for Cransley Hospice is absolutely the cherry on top.

Dance Till Dawn present the cheque to Cransley Hospice/Dance Till Dawn

“This event is a way for us to give local DJs a platform to showcase their talent. After such a great response from our previous Ibiza Anthems party, we wanted to create a unique closing party for those who may not have had the chance to experience the white island."

The day kicked off at The Beeswing, where attendees enjoyed an exhilarating line-up of local DJs including Ambz, Calz, Hani and Harry Painter

Action then switched to Aura Bar & Lounge featuring performances from Andizz, Cole Bannigan and Mikey Whitney.

Rhys said: “Dance Till Dawn events are crucial for the local music scene, providing opportunities for emerging talent. We're buzzing to support local artists, many of whom have never performed outside of their homes before. We know what it feels like to be in their shoes, and we aim to inspire others to step forward and showcase their skills."

Dance Till Dawn at The Beeswing/Dance Till Dawn

The partnership with Cransley Hospice will benefit the hospice's ongoing efforts to provide essential care and support.

Special guest DJ, Danny Upex, aka Dupex, praised the lads saying, “Coming to play with these guys is always monumental. The support they receive and the line-up they create is absolutely unreal.”

Beeswing landlord Callun Loomes said: “Reece and Rhys did an absolutely amazing job with the Dance Till Dawn Ibiza Closing Party. It’s not only been fantastic for Cransley Hospice and local talent, but it’s also been a great boost for us here at The Beeswing.

"Events like this bring something fresh and exciting to our usual scene, while also welcoming new faces into the pub. The support for local talent and charities is incredible, and we’re proud to be part of such a memorable event.”

DJs at the Dance Till Dawn event /Dance Till Dawn

Rebecca Patenall, community fundraiser for Cransley Hospice added: “A huge thank you to Reece and Rhys for their incredible efforts in helping us get closer to our £10,000 fundraising target. It’s been amazing to see the community come together in support of Cransley Hospice.

"The Dance Till Dawn events have not only raised vital funds but have also introduced us to a whole new audience, which is invaluable for our mission.”

For more information about Dance Till Dawn events go to www.instagram.com/dancetilldawnuk or www.facebook.com/dancetilldawnuk

To get involved with Cransley Hospice, go to www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/