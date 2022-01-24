Kettering DIY SOS friend fulfils vow: 'I promised Shaun I would get it done'

The woman who made a vow to her best friend's dying husband to finish off the renovation work on his young family's home has spoken of her happiness on fulfilling the dream.

Millie Dainty promised Shaun McAuley that she would get help for him to complete the building project he had started to make a home for his family of four and wife Lindsey.

On Sunday she got to see the home which has been completed by volunteers of the DIY SOS Big Build programme.

Millie bombarded the DIY SOS team to come and help her friend

When the seriousness of Shaun's illness became apparent she had contacted the show's producers and bombarded them and presenter Nick Knowles with emails.

She said: "I promised Shaun I would get it done. It's magical. It's just going to be somewhere they can relax.

"I wrote to the show. I contacted Nick Knowles, I contacted his agent. I wanted to get it done for Lindsey.

"He was such a great dad. He was a fairytale when they got together. Even though he'd not had kids before he was such a great dad, the girls weren't his but he stepped up and he loved them."

Friends since they were babies - Lindsey McAuley and Millie Dainty

A tearful Millie watched Lindsey, who she has been friends with since they were both babies, thank the assembled volunteers.

She had been allowed a sneak preview of the newly refurbished house.

Lindsey said: "Wow. It's just wow. I can't find enough words. It's brilliant - there's a surprise around every corner. It's absolutely beautiful."

Although Lindsey's teenage daughters Maisy and Hazel are sharing a room, the designer Gabrielle Blackman has created a dividing curtain to give the siblings more privacy.

A tearful Millie at the Big Reveal on Sunday

Lindsey's youngest children, Leo and Zac, now have bunk beds for their room which have been designed for them to grow into.

They also have their own 'studio' in the garden they can use for music and art projects.

Daughter Maisy, 16, said: "It's amazing. It's more than I can possibly imagine. I can't wait to get in.

"I think he (Shaun) would have really loved the house. Mum has her own dressing room. There's so many pictures of him in the house it really keeps him alive."

The renovation project had to be stopped when Shaun became ill with an aggressive and rare cancer