News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Kettering & District Art Society annual exhibition 'exceptional quality' at 'vibrant' ARTworks Creative Space

The exhibition will run until July 30
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

Kettering area artists who are showcasing their work have been praised at the 118th annual exhibition by Kettering & District Art Society (KDAS) members.

Taking place for a month until July 30, at ARTworks Creative Space in the Newlands Centre, creations using different mediums are on display.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public can view work by the group of 110 creatives open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The exhibition takes place in the Newland Centre until the end of the monthThe exhibition takes place in the Newland Centre until the end of the month
The exhibition takes place in the Newland Centre until the end of the month
Most Popular

Guest of honour Katie Boyce, curator of the Rugby Art Gallery and director of Northants Open Studios and East Midlands Art, officially opened the show.

She said: “The Kettering and District Art Society holds a special place in the artistic landscape, standing as a testament to the enduring passion and commitment of its members.

"As one of the oldest art societies in our country, it has become a vibrant hub for artistic expression, bringing together members who represent a wide diversity of artistic backgrounds and styles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The strength and longevity of KDAS lie not only in its past achievements, but in its ability to nurture and support its members. It is through their collective efforts that they can provide a platform for these talented individuals to flourish, enabling them to continue creating and enriching the artistic community.”

KDAS exhibition launch in KetteringKDAS exhibition launch in Kettering
KDAS exhibition launch in Kettering

She added: “Supporting artists goes beyond mere appreciation for their work. By investing in the artistic development and professional growth of their members, KDAS ensures the continuation of the art society's vibrant tradition and paves the way for a future generation of talented artists.”

The launch of the exhibitionThe launch of the exhibition
The launch of the exhibition
Related topics:Kettering