Kettering & District Art Society annual exhibition 'exceptional quality' at 'vibrant' ARTworks Creative Space

Kettering area artists who are showcasing their work have been praised at the 118th annual exhibition by Kettering & District Art Society (KDAS) members.

Taking place for a month until July 30, at ARTworks Creative Space in the Newlands Centre, creations using different mediums are on display.

Members of the public can view work by the group of 110 creatives open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Guest of honour Katie Boyce, curator of the Rugby Art Gallery and director of Northants Open Studios and East Midlands Art, officially opened the show.

She said: “The Kettering and District Art Society holds a special place in the artistic landscape, standing as a testament to the enduring passion and commitment of its members.

"As one of the oldest art societies in our country, it has become a vibrant hub for artistic expression, bringing together members who represent a wide diversity of artistic backgrounds and styles.

“The strength and longevity of KDAS lie not only in its past achievements, but in its ability to nurture and support its members. It is through their collective efforts that they can provide a platform for these talented individuals to flourish, enabling them to continue creating and enriching the artistic community.”

She added: “Supporting artists goes beyond mere appreciation for their work. By investing in the artistic development and professional growth of their members, KDAS ensures the continuation of the art society's vibrant tradition and paves the way for a future generation of talented artists.”