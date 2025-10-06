Kettering discount supermarket staff looking forward to welcoming back customers to refurbished Aldi with special offers

Aldi in Stanier Retail Park, off Northfield Avenue in Kettering is set to re-open to customers on Friday (October 10) following a five-day refurbishment. The upgrades have been made to make an ‘all-round better shopping experience’ and to provide a more ‘sustainable’ store. Store manager Darren Robinson said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.” Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for special buys and re-designed health and beauty and bakery sections for a modernised look. The store employs 26 members of staff, and during re-opening week will be offering a range of special buys including a wooden doll’s house for £39.99, wooden toy kitchen for £34.99 and a wooden Aldi supermarket for £29.99.