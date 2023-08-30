Kettering developer due back in court as building work continues on Job's Yard flats

The builder of a sealed-off six-storey building in the centre of Kettering will have to return to the High Court after breaching a court order.

In May, Michigan Construction Ltd attended the Technology & Construction Court in Birmingham – a regional centre for the High Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm behind the apartments project in Job’s Yard was ordered to demolish the building’s top two floors and complete ‘remedial work’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drone image of the on-going work in Jobs Yard

A new date has been set with the case re-listed for November 2023 following an application to the court by North Northants Council (NNC).

Cllr David Brackenbury, NNC’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “A strict timeline was set out in May 2023, by a judge at the Technology and Construction Court, that the developer had to comply with by specified dates.

"The objective of this was to ensure the building was taken down to a height approved by Planning and for Building Control issues with the site to be resolved, so the building could be considered safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The developer has been unable to demonstrate compliance with the terms of the order and NNC have made an application to the court, with the case re-listed for three days commencing November 15, 2023.

“In the meantime, NNC officers will continue to monitor the site cordon to ensure that it remains in position.”

At the May civil court case, the legal team representing NNC sought a total demolition order. Mr Fielding’s financial provider, M.A.X. Funding Limited, had opposed the building’s enforced removal arguing to keep four floors of the apartments.

Her Honour Judge Sarah Watson was to hear evidence in a civil court case ordering the three parties to enter into discussions away from the court before any ruling was made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘final offer’ was made to the developer to ‘take responsibility’ and engage with NNC to remediate building defects. A ‘mutually agreed proposal’ was then presented to the judge and agreed in court, which formed a court order with strict timeline of activities.