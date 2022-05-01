Kettering DeType staff mark firm’s decade with volunteering project

A Kettering business owner has pledged ten days of volunteering to Northamptonshire charities to mark a decade of trading.

Sam Sayer – founder of brand, web and video specialists DeType – will celebrate his milestone 10-year anniversary by giving back to organisations Northants Community Aid, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, The Lewis Foundation, Kids Aid, and Shack Food Project.

Sam’s business name DeType was inspired by his engineer grandfather, Malcolm Sayer – the chief designer of Jaguar’s C-Type, D-Type and E-Type sports racing cars.

He said: “I have always been keen to give back, and have recently had the privilege of being welcomed onto the board of trustees at Northants Community Aid who have contributed a lot to small charities over the last few years.

“A lot has changed since I started out from my home office as a solo businessperson ten years ago, and I feel very proud to have grown DeType to become the innovative international creative business it is today – with most of that growth taking place in the last three years.”

He will be fundraising, marshalling, decorating, and offering any other support which might be needed to the charities with his team of 12.

Sam said: “We will offer ten days of volunteering to use during 2022 at charities that are making a real difference. It’s the year of giving back.

“Whether it’s help to fundraise, giving our time to work on a particular project, or providing our professional expertise in some capacity, we have made a commitment to ensure that we play a part in supporting organisations that are doing incredible work. We are in an extremely fortunate position to be able to donate our time in this way.”

Steve Adams, chairman of trustees at Northants Community Aid, added: “Sam’s idea to support local charities to mark his company’s business birthday is really fantastic, and I would encourage others to follow in his footsteps and email me to learn how they can assist us too.

“We are so grateful to business owners like Sam who generously give up their time and enable us to carry out our work.“

For more information on DeType, visit: www.detype.com