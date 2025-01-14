Kettering department store TK Maxx remains closed after fire as damage assessed
The fire in a fuse box led to fire alarms and the in-store sprinkler system being set off – smoke spread through the shopping malls.
Today staff returned to the scene to assess the damage to the two-storey shop, with customer notices attached to the doors that remain shut.
TK Maxx said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this will be closed until further notice, thank you.”
After the alarm was raised, shoppers and staff evacuated were within minutes.
Neil Griffin, centre manager of Newlands Shopping Centre, praised the response to the emergency incident.
He said: “It tests the systems we have in place. We got everybody out within two minutes. All systems worked and this is why we do the tests every six months.”
The shopping centre remained closed for two hours to allow smoke to clear from the malls.
A loading bay door has been boarded up following the fire.
Mr Griffin: “There was smoke in the malls. It was just a couple of hours – it was unfortunate.
"They (TK Maxx) are there now assessing the damage. Hopefully it won’t be closed for long.”
TK Maxx have been contacted for a comment.
