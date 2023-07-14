Kettering dance school ‘graduates’ bringing Frozen workshop to KettFest 2023
Dancers from a Kettering dance school are due to bring stars of screen to KettFest with a free fancy dress workshop for children and their families.
Anderson School of Dance performing arts students will host a sing-along and teach actions to songs from Frozen.
Leading the Annas, Elsas and Olafs will be three students Emma, Shayla and Libby who are moving on to theatre and dance schools after studying under Christy Anderson.
Miss Anderson said: “We are very proud of the students and their achievements. They had to audition to get in and places are very limited. This will be full-time training in dance and musical theatre, to pursue a career in performing arts. Libby will attend Bird College, Shayla and Emma are both going to Stella Mann College, and Mary-Jane will study musical theatre at Chichester College.
Emma, Shayla and Libby are due to perform at KettFest on Saturday (July 15) at 2.30pm on the Community Stage in High Street.
People can dress up as their favourite Frozen character for the free workshop and meet Elsa and Anna for a selfie.
The Anderson School of Dance will hold a 20-year reunion and party to mark its two decades.
Miss Anderson said: “We will have been running the school in Kettering for 20 years in September, and will be having a reunion and anniversary celebration on the September 17 for anyone who currently attends the school, or has attended previously, and their family members. It would be great to see as many pupils as possible.”