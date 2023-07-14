Kettering dance school ‘graduates’ bringing Frozen workshop to KettFest 2023

Dancers from a Kettering dance school are due to bring stars of screen to KettFest with a free fancy dress workshop for children and their families.

Anderson School of Dance performing arts students will host a sing-along and teach actions to songs from Frozen.

Leading the Annas, Elsas and Olafs will be three students Emma, Shayla and Libby who are moving on to theatre and dance schools after studying under Christy Anderson.

Anderson School of Dance students, who hope to become professional performers will lead a free workshop in Kettering/Anderson School of Dance

Miss Anderson said: “We are very proud of the students and their achievements. They had to audition to get in and places are very limited. This will be full-time training in dance and musical theatre, to pursue a career in performing arts. Libby will attend Bird College, Shayla and Emma are both going to Stella Mann College, and Mary-Jane will study musical theatre at Chichester College.

Emma, Shayla and Libby are due to perform at KettFest on Saturday (July 15) at 2.30pm on the Community Stage in High Street.

People can dress up as their favourite Frozen character for the free workshop and meet Elsa and Anna for a selfie.

The Anderson School of Dance will hold a 20-year reunion and party to mark its two decades.