Kettering dad to ride Tour de France route to help leukaemia research

Socialising may have been the incentive for a Kettering man to take to his bike, but later this month Andy Parker will take on the course of the gruelling Tour de France for charity.

Andy has signed up to the 3,500m pre-tour fundraiser, circumnavigating France and climbing the equivalent of five times up Mount Everest.

It is the third time he has tackled the course for Cure Leukaemia and the team aims to raise £1m for research into the disease – a big motivation for the 55-year-old.

Andy Parker and Geoff Thomas at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

He said: “This year one of the riders has introduced us to his daughter Liv, aged 13, who is undergoing courses of chemotherapy for the disease.

"Despite all of the medical advances in that time, there have been no new drugs for young leukaemia sufferers. Liv is fantastic – she is fighting this disease so bravely.

"For me, riding the bike was the start point. As I know more about the charity supporting young people like Liv, the drive for me, at the darkest times up never-ending mountain passes, is that we can save lives."

On June 24 he will set off from Copenhagen to ride the 21 stages one week ahead of the professionals, joining a team of 18 led by former Crystal Palace captain and England player Geoff Thomas.

The team will attempt to raise £1m for Cure Leukaemia

Andy said: “While I am a member of Kettering Cycling Club, I only really organise our social Sunday morning rides and don't compete. I used to play rugby for Kettering and still retain more of a rugby player physique and still enjoy the odd beer at the rugby club.

"I am not a gifted cyclist – I am just a bloke who rides a bike. It’s tough and it’s no holiday.

Andy’s average day will consist of waking at 6am, ready for the start of the stage at 7.30am – riders will be in the saddle for between seven and 11 hours.

He said: “It’s repetitive. Ride, eat, sleep, repeat. It’s a relentless effort. This disease can attack any of us. We want to fund clinical trials of new drugs to prevent the disease.”

Andy's team will tackle the same course as the Tour de France riders

To support Andy and the team of 18 riders go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-parker-3.