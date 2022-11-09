A Kettering curry house is in the running to win a top regional award for the fourth year in a row.

Family-run The Raj, in Rockingham Road, is the only Northamptonshire restaurant on the shortlist for this year’s Asian Curry Awards.

They were crowned Asian Restaurant of the Year in the East of England at the awards in 2021 – making it a hat-trick after winning regional titles in 2019 and 2020

The Raj, Kettering

Owner Goyas Miah, 52, said he hopes to make Kettering proud by retaining the title.

Mr Miah, who opened The Raj in 1991, said: "I am delighted that my 31 years of devotion to my restaurant has culminated in Kettering being shortlisted for home to the best Asian restaurant in the entire region for the past four years.

"I have won it on each of the past three years and if we can retain this prestigious crown then this will be another accolade that Kettering can be proud of.”

Judges have previously heaped praised on the restaurant, which serves classic dishes such as bhajis and pakoras as well as seafood specials including lobster and red snapper. It also has a piano lounge and shisha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A record number of nominees will now be whittled down by online public vote before judges determine the eventual winners, who will be honoured at an awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on November 20.

With restaurateurs facing a ‘quadruple whammy’ of rising food prices, increased energy costs, staff shortages and customers experiencing a cost-of-living crisis, Yawar Khan, chairman of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), urged the public to cast their votes as a prestigious accolade can have a significant boost to an establishment’s income.

Mr Khan said: “Every week I hear from another owner closing their restaurant because they cannot see an end in sight to the economic situation – but an award win can bring a massive upsurge in trade.

“For customers wanting to help their favourite restaurants survive, their votes can be crucial.”

Advertisement Hide Ad