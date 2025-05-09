Kettering crime spree with entry attempts on homes and cars by slim man in jogging bottoms

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 16:49 BST
Police officers are appealing for witnesses following reports of several attempted burglaries and vehicle interferences in Kettering during the early hours of Saturday, May 3.

All incidents occurred between 3.40am and 4.15am when a man tried vehicle doors as well as attempted to gain access to residential addresses in Ennerdale Road, Derwent Crescent, and Grasmere Road. No entry was gained.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The offender is described as a white man, of a slim build and wearing black trainers, jogging bottoms, a hooded top and a pair of black gloves.

“Officers investigating these incidents are asking people who live or may have been travelling in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage to see if they can help identify the man.

Grasmere Road, Kettering /GoogleGrasmere Road, Kettering /Google
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information (quote incident number 25000254485).

