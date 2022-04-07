Kettering cricketers in race against the clock to net vital £20,000

Kettering Town Cricket Club.

One of the county’s biggest cricket clubs is hoping to net £20,000 with a major fundraising push to improve practice facilities.

Kettering Town Cricket Club, based in Northampton Road, has been supporting cricketers since 1885 and has seen its membership grow significantly recently, with players of all ages and abilities.

The rapidly expanding club has raised most of the money it needs to install new practice nets, which will cost £63,000, but is facing a shortfall of £20,000.

The club's U13 side.

It is now in a race against the clock to get the rest of the funds in place so it can get the new nets installed this summer.

Club chairman Martin Reece said: “Our club really is a huge asset to the community – anyone can join or come along and watch.

“We have about 100 junior members, a thriving women’s section, lots of families and players ranging in age from as young as five to competitors in their 70s.

“We are a completely amateur club run by a dedicated group of volunteers who work hard to provide a lot for our community.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard to raise the money so far but we really need the support of the wider community to help us achieve our fundraising target.”

The cricket club needs to replace its current set of practice nets because they have reached the end of their lifespan.

It means club coaches cannot currently deliver their training sessions as effectively, particularly to younger players.

During the season, the nets will be used by all teams every night of the week.

The project has already received funding from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Kettering Old Grammar School Foundation.

Now, to help them secure the rest of its required funding, Kettering Town Cricket Club supporters have launched a major crowdfunding campaign.

They are urging all sports fans and the wider community to back them so they can secure the future of the club for lots of youngsters for years to come.