Kettering couple's award-winning 'where to eat' gluten free app tops charts

A couple from Kettering are riding high in the charts after the launch of their new app and winning an award from Santander.

Ranveer Sahota, a former Kettering Science Academy pupil, and his partner Philippa Lee, had the idea to create Gluten Free Glee after Philippa was diagnosed with coeliac disease in 2019.

Originally just a website offering free tools and resources for people navigating a strict gluten free diet, they launched a mobile app in May, and charted in the top 30 health apps within 24 hours.

The app’s main feature is a completely free map that helps users find and review places to eat out gluten free.

Philippa and Ranveer Sahota Gluten Free Glee creators /Gluten Free Glee

Ranveer said: “It’s like TripAdvisor for gluten free. The response has been amazing and we’re helping more people than ever, which is what it’s all really about.”

Gluten Free Glee has over 100,000 followers across social media, and the impact of their work was recognised earlier this month by Santander and Sheffield Hallam University, after they were awarded a Business Breakthrough Award and £3,000 in prize money to support their efforts.

The app includes many other features to help with gluten free living, including a way to search for suitable supermarket products, hundreds of free recipes and simple guides on topics such as health, travel and eating out.

Ranveer Sahota and Philippa Lee Gluten Free Glee creators /Gluten Free Glee

Health guides have been developed in close collaboration with Northamptonshire-based specialist coeliac dietitian, Nicola Walpole, who recently hosted the Northamptonshire Gluten Free Food Festival at Chester House Estate which attracted over 1,300 visitors.

Philippa said: “We’re so happy that so many people are finding the app useful, whatever we can do to make life easier for those who are gluten free, and give them more confidence, that’s the ultimate goal.”

There’s lots more on the way according to the duo, including ‘Gloria’, a gluten free best friend that users will be able to chat with to get answers and recommendations.

The couple are calling on the gluten-free community to sign up and leave reviews to help others eat out with confidence.

Ranveer added: “Our map is completely free and always will be. We’ve had thousands of reviews left already, but know that there are so many more great places to eat out gluten free that are just waiting to be reviewed.”

To find out more and download their free app visit https://www.gfglee.com/.