A Kettering couple who have been receiving an unwanted Christmas card with a cash gift say they are concerned as the mystery prankster’s messages have taken a cheeky turn with intimate greetings.

The married couple, who are in their sixties and want to remain anonymous, were sent the first Christmas greetings card in 2021.

Addressed to them personally, the robin card containing a £5 note popped through their letter box delivered by the postman.

Signed from ‘Gary and Sara’, the couple wracked their brains trying to work out who the well-wishers were.

The mystery Christmas cards, £5 notes and postcard/National World

They dismissed it after research revealed a post-Covid craze for sending cards to people with made up names as a joke.

Two months later in February 2022, they received another missive, this time a postcard with a black and white photo of a couple on the front.

Once again it was personally addressed to the Kettering pair, but all the text printed on the back had been redacted.

It said: “We have been here since Thursday. Had the kite up every day so far! Progress on the job was good until the bloody scraper broke! FFS! Wish you were here, love from Gary and Sara xxx.”

Mystery Christmas card/ National World

Thinking the postcard might be a clue to the mystery senders, an image search revealed the picture was of a British band based in Portugal called Starlite & Campbell – neither called Gary or Sara.

When December 2022 came around, another Christmas card – the same design as before – arrived containing another £5 note.

The wife of the couple said: “It was very unsettling. They knew our names and our address. I asked everyone I could think of if it was them but they said no and I believed them."

In 2023 another card was sent with ‘For a special couple’ on the outside of the festive design. Inside the husband was addressed as ‘The Saucy Xmas Elf’ as a greeting.

The Starlite and Campbell postcard sent through the post / National World

Once again the envelope sent through the post contained a £5 note, but this time the sign off was from Gary and Sarah – with an extra ‘h’.

In the summer of that year, the couple were invited to a garden party by a couple they did not know purporting to live in London Road, Kettering.

Out of curiosity, the wife knocked on the door to ask the occupant if they had sent the invitation, but was given very short shrift.

In December 2024, the couple hoped the pranksters had tired of sending the cards, but just before Christmas an envelope arrived with the usual £5 note.

The card of two pugs dressed as festive fir trees said: “It was lovely to see ******* the other day. He is so saucy the cheeky little elf. Love from Gary + Sara.”

And added: “Put this towards a bottle of plonk. Plonk for plonkers! Lol. Love you guys xx.”

The worried wife said: “When it came through the letter box, my heart did plummet. There are so many innuendos. It’s too intimate and I think there’s a threatening element. They are having a chuckle but the joke has worn off – it’s very unsettling.

"We would like to know if anyone else is receiving these cards from ‘Gary and Sara(h).”

If you know Gary and Sarah email [email protected] with any information.