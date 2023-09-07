Watch more videos on Shots!

A Kettering couple will take to the stage to celebrate three decades of marriage with a fundraising gospel concert on Saturday, September 16.

Louise and Frank ‘CJ’ Crookenden-Johnson, Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir members will sing alongside family and friends.

The concert will be a family affair as Louise’s mum Sheila Ingram and brother Matt will joining in with Louise, a potter, and postie CJ.

Louise and CJ Crookenden-Johnson

Louise said: “We decided to have a joyful celebratory gospel concert at St Michael’s – our church – instead of a traditional party for a wedding anniversary.

"For us there couldn’t be a better way to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. We both love music and singing so it's going to be a really superb way of bringing people together.

"We will be singing songs that have meant such a lot to us over the last 10 years and helped sustain us through our ups and downs, although there have been far more ups!”

Under the direction of Gareth Fuller, Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir will squeeze into the ‘tin tabernacle’ church in Garfield Street, fresh from their triumphant appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe – including Louise’s mum Sheila.

Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir

The set will include a mix of traditional gospel classics through to U2, Bee Gees, Beatles and Coldplay.Louise said: “We’ve been members of Wellingborough Community Gospel choir for 10 years, almost since it’s beginning, and three generations of family have been involved in the choir. Mum will be putting on a buffet for guests and she’s a great cook.”

Thirty years on from the couple’s wedding at Holcot Methodist Chapel, money from the ticket sales will be donated to St Michael’s Church.

Louise added: “Everybody is welcome to come and I’d really encourage you to see the choir perform – and it’s only £5 which is a real bargain. “We can’t wait to share this wonderful celebration with as many people as possible. We’re going to raise our voices, raise the roof and raise as much money as possible.”

Tickets are £5 for adults and can be purchased from https://www.louisecrookendenjohnson.uk/qr-1or go to wegottickets.com event/588775 or call Louise on 07841 847380.