Kettering couple shed almost 10 stone and ‘get their lives back’

Healthy eating has helped a Kettering couple lose nearly 10 stone between them and helped them get back their lives and find fitness.

In August 2021, Phil Sutcliffe and Amanda Sturgess were told that if they didn’t lose weight, there could be serious consequences to their health.

Amanda, 54, who has Type 2 Diabetes was struggling to manage her condition and had been placed on insulin, while Phil had mobility issues due to his weight and had been admitted to hospital with a blood clot on his lung.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Sutcliffe and Amanda Sturgess with Mabel the dog

Phil and Amanda got a referral to Slimming World, funded by Public Health Northamptonshire, which offers fully-funded referrals for 12 weeks to those who meet the eligibility criteria.

Amanda said: “Without the support of Angela, our Slimming World consultant and the group, we really dread to think where we would be today. I feel like I am getting my life back.”

After being signed up, Amanda, has lost nearly 3 stone and has been told that her diabetes has improved so much, that she may soon be able to come off insulin.

Prior to losing weight, Phil struggled to walk from the house to the car, now after losing almost 7 stone, Phil is loving life and enjoys long walks with his dog Mabel.

Amanda Sturgess has lost 3 stones and Phil has shed seven

Phil added: “I would urge anyone to give Slimming World a go. Our groups is like a family, very supportive. We have enjoyed learning how to cook healthy and nutritious food from scratch, instead of buying jars of sauces and convenience food.”

Phil and Amanda are part of the Slimming World group at St Andrews Church in Kettering, which meets at 5.30pm and 7pm every Thursday.

Angela Byers, who runs the group, said: “Phil and Amanda are a fabulous couple, we are all very proud of what they’ve achieved, It is fantastic to see the positive impact that losing weight has had on their lives.”

Launched by Public Health England, the NHS Better Health campaign aims to help kick start a commitment to a healthier way of life, encouraging people to reset and introduce healthy habits around food, activity, to lose weight for life in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.