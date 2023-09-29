Kettering councillors' petition demands opening of £4.5m Cornerstone art gallery and library project
Residents have been urged to sign a petition demanding the re-opening of Kettering’s Alfred East Art Gallery and Manor House Museum now renamed Cornerstone.
The £4.5m project to revitalise Kettering Library and art gallery buildings with a new extension has been dogged by delays due to issues with the roof and building snags.
Using £3m grant money from SEMLEP and shored-up with local taxpayers cash, the extension was to provide a cafe, meeting rooms and improved gallery security and storage.
But opposition NNC councillors Anne Lee (Lab, Windmill) and Keli Watts (Lab, Northall) are demanding action to open facilities to the public.
Cllr Lee said: “At the last full council meeting I put forward a motion saying the art gallery should be open by Summer 2024. We never got to debate it because the meeting was guillotined. The museum and art gallery were jewels in the crown of Kettering, and much loved by local people. This is an unacceptable position and we need answers.”
The wording of the petition says: “Kettering Art Gallery & Museum have been closed since 2020 and their replacement, the new ‘Cornerstone’ complex, costing £4.5m has never opened. It remains unfinished, with a leaking roof to the library, which is planned to be part of the complex. The museum and art gallery were jewels in the crown of Kettering, and much loved by local people.
"There is no information about when the Art Gallery will open, and whether the museum will even survive. This is an unacceptable position and we need answers. We demand that North Northamptonshire Council reopens Kettering Art Gallery and Museum at the earliest possible opportunity. Kettering cannot afford to lose them.”
Earlier this month Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of NNC and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, had said the opening of the building, either fully or partially would depend on decisions in relation to the library roof – a separate project to the main Cornerstone project.
Cllr Howell cited issues with the deteriorating Collyweston slate library roof’s impact.
She said: “We are working quickly to seek approval for the library roof work and are currently awaiting updated costings from quantity surveyors.
“A report is currently being produced by NNC officers, which will include costings. At the moment, it is anticipated the report will be on the November agenda of North Northamptonshire Council’s executive. Due to the significant capital investment needed to replace the library roof, it will then need to be approved by full council.
“Approval by both executive and full council will determine the timeline for the programme of work and when the building will be watertight, in order for Cornerstone to open.”
Activists have been gathering signatures for the petition from their regular town centre street stall, as well as online.
Cllr Lee and Cllr Watts will present the petition to North Northamptonshire Council. To sign the petition go to https://www.ketteringlabourparty.org/artgallerypetition.