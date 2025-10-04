Kettering councillor resigns from Green Party group over dog-eat-dog politics and flags

A councillor elected to Kettering Town Council standing for the Green Party has explained why she resigned from the group.

Cllr Gemma Harvey (Hanwood Park) will now sit as an independent and has promised to continue in her role as deputy mayor of Kettering.

The split from the Green group comes after a difference in opinion over how views were expressed within the group as well as the issue of flags being raised across the town.

She said: “I want to be independent and will not be aligning myself with any political party. I’ve got my eyes open. I just don’t like what’s happening with politics.

Cllr Gemma Harvey has switched from the Green Party to Independent /UGC/National World

"My decision to leave the Green Party was not solely about the issue of flags, but more about how certain views were expressed. I want to be me. I want to be able to talk to anyone without having to justify myself.

"I felt uncomfortable with the way it (the flags issue) was framed, as it seemed to dismiss people who value national identity and patriotism. I believe there is good and bad in every group, and most people who display those symbols are simply expressing pride in their country.

"To solely put out there that there is an agenda I just did not see that personally, the people I spoke too felt passionate of our country they all spoke about illegal immigration not legal immigration and this is where the story goes wrong wars and dramas are started false and fake news spread which I felt was the division not the flags itself.”

Cllr Harvey, 45, says she felt during her time in the Green Party she was not being true to herself and that politics had become ‘dog eat dog’ and ‘too complicated’.

She said: “I began to feel that my own views and principles were being judged and that I was not being true to myself. I wanted to look at the world with my eyes wide open.

"I value open discussion, listening to different perspectives, and making my own judgements.

"Remaining as deputy mayor while standing as an independent allows me to stay true to my values and speak honestly without party constraints. I started to think who can I trust and I did not want to suppress my views anymore or feel confused anymore.

“I am a free spirit, who wants and wishes that our community flourish with truth and kindness to all.”

Her move to independent status leaves 18 Green councillors – there is one Conservative councillor.

A spokesman for Kettering Green Group said: "We’re sad that Cllr Harvey has decided to leave the Green Party group, but we wish her well for the future and are looking forward to continuing to work together for the local community, on Kettering Town Council.”