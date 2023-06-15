News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
Kettering council offices windows smashed with weapon in sustained attack

A man was seen smashing windows with a hammer
By Alison Bagley
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST

More than a dozen windows in a building belonging to North Northants Council (NNC) in Kettering have been smashed by an unknown assailant in a hammer attack.

A total of 13 large double-glazed windows forming the glass entrance to the Bowling Green Road offices, including the sliding doors, were damaged.

It is believed the man had threatened to return to the offices to smash the windows after being in contact with the council.

Thirteen windows in the glass entrance have been damagedThirteen windows in the glass entrance have been damaged
Police were called at about 6.40pm on Tuesday, June 13 by residents alerting them to the attack.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened at about 6.40pm when we got a call that a man had just used a weapon to smash a number of windows on the building in Bowling Green Road.

“Enquiries are progressing to identify the individual as he had just left the scene when we got the call.”

CCTV in the area is being checked for evidence of the attack.

Kettering's NNC offices after the attackKettering's NNC offices after the attack
NNC has been contacted for a statement.

Anyone with information should call 101 using reference number 23000363580.

