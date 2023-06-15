More than a dozen windows in a building belonging to North Northants Council (NNC) in Kettering have been smashed by an unknown assailant in a hammer attack.

A total of 13 large double-glazed windows forming the glass entrance to the Bowling Green Road offices, including the sliding doors, were damaged.

It is believed the man had threatened to return to the offices to smash the windows after being in contact with the council.

Thirteen windows in the glass entrance have been damaged

Police were called at about 6.40pm on Tuesday, June 13 by residents alerting them to the attack.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened at about 6.40pm when we got a call that a man had just used a weapon to smash a number of windows on the building in Bowling Green Road.

“Enquiries are progressing to identify the individual as he had just left the scene when we got the call.”

CCTV in the area is being checked for evidence of the attack.

Kettering's NNC offices after the attack

NNC has been contacted for a statement.