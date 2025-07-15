Kettering Costa Coffee Drive Thru store set to reopen with 'fresh new look'
The Costa Coffee outlet off Pytchley Road at Kettering Retail Park has temporarily closed to carry out an exciting refurbishment.
Due to reopen later this month, the store will offer a ‘fresh, contemporary look’ designed to deliver a ‘warmer, more memorable coffee experience’.
The updated store will feature a modern interior design, cosy lighting, and a flexible layout.
A spokeswoman for Costa Coffee said: “This renovation forms part of Costa Coffee’s broader commitment to continuously invest in its stores, team members, and customers, helping to boost the towns and high streets it proudly serves.
"In the meantime, Costa Coffee fans can still enjoy their favourite drinks at the nearby Drive Thru store in Stainer Retail Park in Kettering, or our Tesco Costa Coffee store in Kettering Business Park.
Costa Coffee has over 30,000 sites across the UK and globally.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.