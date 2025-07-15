Kettering Costa Coffee Drive Thru store set to reopen with 'fresh new look'

By Alison Bagley
Published 15th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A Kettering Costa Coffee Drive Thru store is set to reopen with 'fresh new look' after a being closed for refurbishment.

The Costa Coffee outlet off Pytchley Road at Kettering Retail Park has temporarily closed to carry out an exciting refurbishment.

Due to reopen later this month, the store will offer a ‘fresh, contemporary look’ designed to deliver a ‘warmer, more memorable coffee experience’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The updated store will feature a modern interior design, cosy lighting, and a flexible layout.

Costa Coffee Kettering- refurbishment works will be completed later this month/National Worldplaceholder image
Costa Coffee Kettering- refurbishment works will be completed later this month/National World

A spokeswoman for Costa Coffee said: “This renovation forms part of Costa Coffee’s broader commitment to continuously invest in its stores, team members, and customers, helping to boost the towns and high streets it proudly serves.

"In the meantime, Costa Coffee fans can still enjoy their favourite drinks at the nearby Drive Thru store in Stainer Retail Park in Kettering, or our Tesco Costa Coffee store in Kettering Business Park.

Costa Coffee has over 30,000 sites across the UK and globally.

Related topics:Costa CoffeeTesco

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice