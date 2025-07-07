Kettering Costa Coffee drive-thru burgled after brick used to smash door

By Alison Bagley
Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:33 BST
A Kettering Costa drive-thru has been burgled after a brick was used to smash a door to gain entry.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident of burglary at the Costa Coffee Drive Thru in outlet in Carina Road, Kettering.

It is not yet known what was stolen in the early-morning raid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The incident happened on Monday, June 30, between 2am and 3am when the unknown offender/s smashed the front door with a red house brick. It is not known what items were stolen from the store at this stage.

Costa Coffee in Carina Way, Kettering/Googleplaceholder image
Costa Coffee in Carina Way, Kettering/Google

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000379153 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice