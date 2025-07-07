Kettering Costa Coffee drive-thru burgled after brick used to smash door
Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident of burglary at the Costa Coffee Drive Thru in outlet in Carina Road, Kettering.
It is not yet known what was stolen in the early-morning raid.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The incident happened on Monday, June 30, between 2am and 3am when the unknown offender/s smashed the front door with a red house brick. It is not known what items were stolen from the store at this stage.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000379153 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”