Kettering Corsa carjackers target lone motorist at retail park

A gang of men, including one who claimed to be a police officer, attempted to carjack a vehicle from a Kettering out-of-town shopping car park on Saturday, February 5.

As the white Vauxhall Corsa was parked outside B&M in Carina Road's Kettering Retail Park three men approached the driver, one claiming to be a police officer, and demanded the keys from the ignition.

When the car owner refused, another man opened the car boot. As the owner got out to stop him another man released the handbrake, allowing the car to be rolled forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police file picture

Luckily the car owner managed to run and get into the vehicle and apply the brakes.

A Neighbour Alert from Northamptonshire Police said: "Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information regarding a theft / attempted theft of motor vehicle at Kettering Retail Park (Outside B&M), Carina Road, Kettering.

"A group of unknown males have approached the owner of a white Vauxhall Corsa. One male claimed to be an officer and asked the owner to switch the engine off and hand over the keys.

"He did not do this. The second male opened boot - the owner got out and another male jumped in, releasing the handbrake then jumped out. After this one of the males pushed the car forward.

"The owner managed to run after their car and stop it. The group then drove off.

"This took place between 8.30pm and 8.58pm on Saturday, February 5."