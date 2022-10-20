Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have been staffing picket lines outside county Royal Mail delivery offices.

It is the sixth strike by postmen and women with workers walking out in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough.

The workers are in dispute with Royal Mail over changes in terms and conditions to their contracts.

Kettering - CWU postal workers

Kettering postal worker and CWU representative Pete Bracey said: “Out of our membership we have had near on 100 per cent support for the strike. There’s no sign of the strike cracking.

"We are supporting each other. We have set up a hardship fund and a small food bank in the Kettering delivery office.

"We used to donate food to the food bank now we are asking them for help. I had a postie come to me in tears because they couldn’t feed themselves.”

Royal Mail members were offered a two per cent pay deal but with inflation currently running at 11.8 per cent workers are demanding more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellingborough postal workers outside the Royal Mail Midland Road delivery office

Tommy, a postman from Kettering, said: “We don’t want to affect the public. We are trying to provide a service for the public. It’s not just pay, it’s gone beyond that, it’s terms and conditions. They want to work on a fixed rate with overtime, work Sundays. I’m a single parent, I wouldn’t see my daughter.”

Speaking outside the Midland Road office, one Wellingborough postman said: “No-one has the right to tear up your contract.”

A Royal Mail spokesman said: "On Friday, October, 14, we announced losses of £219 million in the first half of the year. This once again demonstrates the urgent need for Royal Mail to change. Further strike action would materially increase our losses for the full year and may necessitate further operational restructuring and job losses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Four weeks have passed since we invited the CWU to enter talks with Acas to resolve the change and pay dispute. We once again urge the CWU to join us in Acas talks. This is the only way to reach a resolution and secure Royal Mail's future and jobs for our people.