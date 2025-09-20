Kettering continental market brings quirky and unusual craft items - and hot street food to town
Taste of the continent is being brought to Kettering town centre over four days next month commissioned by Kettering Town Council.
The Kettering Continental Street Market will feature hot street food you can eat whilst there as well as treats and snacks to take away.
Mayor of Kettering Cllr Ben Jameson, said: “I am really looking forward to the market – this is the first time that the event has come here and it’s going to be a highlight of the calendar. It’s perfect for families and foodies and we hope to see lots of people there enjoying themselves.”
Kettering Town Council has commissioned the event from R R Events and it will run from Thursday, October 2 to Sunday, October 5 in Kettering Market Place.
The addition to Kettering’s event calendar promises a feast for the senses, offering visitors the chance to explore authentic international cuisine and discover unique handmade goods from across the globe.
Stalls confirmed so far include those selling Mexican, Thai, Indian food, Greek, German, Caribbean, Korean, Spanish and British foods with savoury and sweet items on the menu.
Crafts on sale include South American handicrafts, costume jewellery, Turkish lamps and rugs.
Kettering Continental Street Market takes place from 10am to 6pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 5.
Find out more www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/whatson.