Kettering community shop collecting aid to send to victims of earthquake in Turkey

Volunteers at a Kettering charity that helps struggling families has put out an appeal following the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Shack Food Project that helps families with food, equipment and finances will deliver donations to a Turkish company on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer van drivers have offered to take much-needed equipment to a depot in London ready for a mercy mission to the disaster zone.

Dorothy Hunt hands over donations paid for with her pension

Founder and organiser Claire Gurney has vowed to keep collecting vital items including nappies, coats and toiletries, as long as they are needed.

She said: “We helped with Afghan and Ukrainian refugees, now it’s time to help the people in Turkey. Seeing all the pictures on TV, it’s heart-breaking. I do it for our community and I will do it for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shack Food Project has teamed-up with ABS Cargo to send five planes and five lorry loads of aid to the stricken country.

First in the queue to drop off items she had paid for out of her pension was Dorothy Hunt from Kettering.

Volunteer Callum Still packing some of the boxes

She said: “It’s the only way I can help. This is my pension for the week. When I saw it on the news, your heart goes out to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can drop off blankets, sleeping bags, toiletries and sanitary products, baby bottles, dummies, nappies, baby wipes, warm winter clothing for all ages, coats, trainers shoes, power banks, old mobile phones, torches and batteries and dried foods.

They cannot accept any medicines, baby milk or jars of food.

People can also donate money via PayPal to cover the cost of fuel by going to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/helpinghands20?locale.x=en_GB&fbclid=IwAR1tIc3Gk77uAfQiejEM1AhR8QShC-n89BQ-K3WfSyjLCivxc0kQtWiQ0OU

Claire added: “We’ve had loads of support already. VPK in Desborough has donated 50 boxes, Karl Sports in Kettering has donated clothing. If other businesses want to get involved they can please contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're going to keep the appeal open until it’s not needed. We’re sending blankets and children’s clothes. I’m amazed how generous people have been.”