Kettering community radio station launches training academy

A Kettering community radio station has launched a training academy for young people to gain experience that could lead to a career in broadcasting.

Shire Sounds Training Academy will offer the 12-week training programme, giving students the opportunity to learn production and studio skills as well as vocal techniques.

The course is overseen and delivered by the radio station's senior management team as well as an established radio host, and a voice coach.

Ellie and Izzy

A spokesman for Shire Sounds said: "The 12-week training programme gives students the opportunity to learn skills such as how to prep a show to industry standard, playout and production software, microphone techniques, news, and interviewing skills.

"At the end of the course students will be given the option to complete 12 weeks on the air, under the supervision of the senior team and graduates. After completing the course students will be rewarded with a graduation party to celebrate their work and time with Shire Sounds Radio."

Students will complete a final major project where they must prepare and record their own radio show.

The training course is open to all young people aged 13 to 18 in Northamptonshire who are interested in working in the broadcast industry, as well as for young people looking for a new hobby or skill. The opportunity could also lead to a permanent position with Shire Sounds Radio.

Lorraine, one parent of an academy student ,said: “My daughter started the radio course this evening and hasn’t stopped talking about it since she got in the car.

"I think this is a great opportunity for Izzy to explore the world of radio in a fun environment. Can’t wait to hear her on the radio."

Students will also be taught by Beccy Hurrell, professional vocal coach and founder of Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts Limited, to learn how to get the best out of their voices.

Justine, a 16-year-old student, added: “I really enjoyed my first session at the Shire Sounds Academy. Everyone was incredibly kind and welcoming. I can’t wait to find out more."