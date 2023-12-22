Kettering community heroes Shack Food Project hand out their one thousandth Christmas meal and toy parcel
and live on Freeview channel 276
Volunteers from Kettering-based community group Shack Food Project have handed out their one thousandth Christmas parcel thanks to local donations.
Claire Gurney, who founded the not-for-profit project, and her team gifted 313 food hampers to create a turkey dinner including veg, gravy and Yorkshire puds.
Families were also given a bag of toys with a total of 807 children receiving presents given to people living in Kettering and Corby.
Claire said: “It’s been hard this year because of the cost of living and prices going up. People are still struggling and it’s only going to get worse, so we’ll keep doing this."
It is the fourth year the food and toys parcels have been distributed with a total of 1,013 handed out.
Funding for the project comes from the Shack Food Project charity shop in Lower Street.
Claire added: “We thank every individual family and business that have donated to us and helped us to achieve this for our community.
“Thanks to Morrisons, Tesco, the Salvation Army, DHL, Smiths Fires, Kettering Lions, Beauty Rooms Corby and Kettering Christadelphians.”