Kettering community hero Kelly looking forward to 25 years of youth club

The club started off as a baby-sitting group
By Alison Bagley
Published 17th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
A Kettering volunteer honoured as Kettering’s community hero has celebrated a milestone of a youth club set up on the town’s Highfield estate.

Kelly Mercer began the club as a baby-sitting group in 2002 and has seen the ‘Harvesters’ club grow to help the young people in the area.

Now Kelly has vowed to keep going, to provide a safe space for playing games and socialising.

Kelly MercerKelly Mercer
Kelly Mercer

She said: “I love volunteering my time to help bring a little joy to the children of the area. We keep costs low to make sure the youth club is accessible and affordable for all.”

Starting off in Kelly’s living room, the club moved to the Highfield Barnes Community Centre. Now the group offers children between four and 11 the chance to learn, play and socialise.

Activities include games – indoor and out – visits from services like local police and trips out.

Kelly said: “After the age of 11, members can come back giving them a chance to learn leadership skills, and gives them a first reference and a nice entry to add to a CV.”

All the leaders have training in safeguarding, CPR and control of critical bleed injures.

The Highfield Road group celebrated 22 years on February 12, and she’s hoping to mark their silver jubilee.

Kelly added: “It's lovely to see the children of old members attend the group like their parents did when we were all younger.

"Maybe we can all reunite and do something to celebrate 25 years in just three years’ time."

