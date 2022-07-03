Kettering community festival - KettFest - returns with music, art, poetry and dance

Hundreds of visitors got into festival mood, dodged the showers, and came out to support KettFest as it returned to the streets of Kettering for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Musicians, dancers, poets and performers used spaces across the town to bring art, culture and entertainment to boost spirits and businesses.

Officially opened by Mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts, she welcomed back the festival and thanked organisers for their efforts.

Festival day centred on the Market Place with the Teenage Market and voluntary organisations doing a roaring trade with bands, singers and choirs providing a musical medley.

Children and adults enjoyed train rides with Corby and District Model Railway Society, and watched displays of Indian dancing – Bollywood-style and traditional.

Colourful cosplayers paraded through the High Street as Kettering Civic Society launched its own comic book.

Bard of Northampton Kezzabelle Ambler’s Weaving Words poetry and music stage kept going and took shelter as the rain swept by providing an intimate experience.

Festival-goers were given an extraordinary musical highlight as Peter Rollings aka Experimental Sonic Machines took to the stage at the Kino Lounge receiving an ovation for his mind-bending set.

1. KettFest 2022 KettFest 2022 - Oyez, Oyez for Kettering festival - Kezzabelle Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2. KettFest 2022 KettFest 2022 Kino Lounge provided a festival cocktail Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3. KettFest 2022 KettFest 2022 Anna Thurland - singer, Cllr Keli Watts Mayor of Kettering, Kezzabelle Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4. KettFest 2022 KettFest 2022 - Nritham Dance Academy Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales