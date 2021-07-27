Kettering community family-friendly festival to bring music, food and fun

A Kettering community festival of fun and fundraising will finally take place next month after being postponed because of the Covid pandemic.

Centre stage at the gathering will be live music as well as food, stalls and family-friendly activities.

Organised by musician Tom Siddington (aka Tom Oi) and supported by councillors, Dez Dell and Emily Fedorowycz, the festival is being held in aid of the Save Weekley Hall Wood campaign.

The community festival takes place on August 7

Cllr Dell said: "We’ve been wanting to hold a community event like this for a long time, and actually started planning something last year, but this was scuppered by the ‘rule of six’ in lockdown two.

"I'm hoping that this will add a bit more joy to the Pleasure Park and bring the community together."

The event takes place at Kettering's Rockingham Road Pleasure Park on Saturday, August 7, from 1pm to 5pm.

Live music on the bandstand, will include performances from Stevie Jones and The Wildfires, Tom Oi, The Fed Sisters, Keiron Farrow, Loz Anstey, Stevie Lawless and Steph Ashcroft.

Stalls and entertainment will include Kettering Arts Centre, The Green Patch, Youth Works, the Woodland Trust, Noahs SDR Journey, One Day Otis, Kettering Food Bank, the Refill Van and delicious wood fired pizza from The Wood Oven Pizza. Each stall will have at least one family-friendly fun activity to keep children entertained.

Organiser Tom Oi said: “We can't wait to show you the line-up and entertainment we've put together. It means everything to be able to share something positive with the town, especially for such as good a cause as Save Weekley Hall Wood."

People are invited to bring a picnic and soak up the atmosphere on what organisers hope will be a lovely sunny day.

Cllr Dell added: "

”Save Weekley Hall Wood is such an important local cause that we hope people will come out to support."