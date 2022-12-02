Residents of the Grange and Avondale estates in Kettering will be treated to a community fair complete with a festive sing-song and free health checks.

The event is a part of the community engagement programme to inform people of support available and what is happening in their area.

On Tuesday, December 6, from 10am to 2pm, charities and organisations will be brought together for the information day organised by Well Northants Community Development team.

Wendy Ryan, community development worker for North Northants Council said: “We have invited lots of different local charities, organisations and partners, who are able to offer something to the people of the Grange and Avondale estate.

"This is in response to the community engagement I have been doing through the Well Northants programme (funded by Public Health), as people tell me they want to be better informed about what is going on in their community and the organisations that can support them.

"It is also to highlight the support that is on offer from the Grange Resource Centre – community café, foodbank, bingo and art classes.

Bringing festive cheer to the day will be a Christmas tree funded by Kettering Rotary Club and singing by pupils of Grange Primary Academy.

Attending the event will be Age UK Northants, MIND, Citizens Advice, KCU, Adult Learning, Northamptonshire Sport, Northants Carers, Accommodation Concern, Groundwork, NNC Health and Wellbeing, NNC Social Inclusion, SERVE, Northants Chronic Pain Support and Kettering Town Council