Kettering community association's fun day raises more than £450

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 9th Jul 2024, 14:48 BST
Kettering’s Highfield Barnes Community Association held a fun day on Saturday (July 6).

There was plenty of entertainment on offer for all ages at the event.

It was the association’s first one in five years and has been hailed a huge success.

Kelly Mercer told the Northants Telegraph: "It was our first one since 2019 and was a great success.

The fun day has been hailed a great successThe fun day has been hailed a great success
"The mayor came and Scott Edwards and Maggie Don, our local councillors.

"We had had police and fire here, stalls, a raffle and tombolas, and we raised £451.30 to spilt between the foodbank and youth group.

"We just want to say thanks to everyone who came and all the committee and people who helped put this together.”

Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Barnes Close is available to hire for events.

It has a fully equipped kitchen area, toilets and baby changing facilities.

