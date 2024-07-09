Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kettering’s Highfield Barnes Community Association held a fun day on Saturday (July 6).

There was plenty of entertainment on offer for all ages at the event.

It was the association’s first one in five years and has been hailed a huge success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Mercer told the Northants Telegraph: "It was our first one since 2019 and was a great success.

The fun day has been hailed a great success

"The mayor came and Scott Edwards and Maggie Don, our local councillors.

"We had had police and fire here, stalls, a raffle and tombolas, and we raised £451.30 to spilt between the foodbank and youth group.

"We just want to say thanks to everyone who came and all the committee and people who helped put this together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Barnes Close is available to hire for events.

It has a fully equipped kitchen area, toilets and baby changing facilities.