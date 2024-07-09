Kettering community association's fun day raises more than £450
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was plenty of entertainment on offer for all ages at the event.
It was the association’s first one in five years and has been hailed a huge success.
Kelly Mercer told the Northants Telegraph: "It was our first one since 2019 and was a great success.
"The mayor came and Scott Edwards and Maggie Don, our local councillors.
"We had had police and fire here, stalls, a raffle and tombolas, and we raised £451.30 to spilt between the foodbank and youth group.
"We just want to say thanks to everyone who came and all the committee and people who helped put this together.”
Highfield Barnes Community Centre in Barnes Close is available to hire for events.
It has a fully equipped kitchen area, toilets and baby changing facilities.
If you have a story for the Northants Telegraph, email [email protected] or visit the Your World page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.