Kettering college artists to showcase art at Wicksteed exhibition

A quartet of students on the HNC Art Practice course at Kettering's Tresham College will exhibit their work at a gallery space in Wicksteed Park.

The exhibition called 'FOUR' will showcase a wide range of techniques and subjects including drawings, collages, cyanotypes, photograms, 3D printed figures and birds made from wire and computer parts.

Art lovers will be able to visit the five-day show for free in the park's learning space - but car parking charges still apply.

Gina Childs - Roadside Picnic

Spencer Graham, HNC Art Practice course leader at Tresham College, said: “This is the first exhibition by our HNC Art Practice students and we are very much looking forward to exhibiting in the new purpose-built learning space. This is a fantastic addition to Wicksteed Park and it’s a great venue in which to showcase the excellent, highly-individual work of our 2021-2022 cohort.”

There will be a special preview evening on Friday 18 March from 6pm to 8pm.

The artists’ work reflects their diverse interests including sensory perception, fears, music, nostalgia and imaginative play.

Wicksteed Park’s learning space is close to their main reception and is located behind the ice cream parlour.

The dates and opening times of FOUR are:

Saturday, March 19 from 11am to 3pm

Tuesday, March 22 from 11am to 3pm

Thursday, March 24 from 11am to 3pm

Friday, March 25 from 6pm to 8pm