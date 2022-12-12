Kettering clubs welcome refugee families with Christmas celebration party

Families fleeing war-torn countries have been treated to a Christmas party by members of Kettering Huxloe Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs.

Refugee families of all nationalities were invited along to the festive occasion with only Ukrainian families taking up the offer.

As part of their ongoing support for local communities, the Kettering Huxloe Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs joined forces to host the gathering.

Families enjoy the hospitality offered by Kettering Huxloe Rotary Club, in conjunction with the Kettering Huxloe Inner Wheel Club.

About 40 adults and children, all of whom have recently fled their country following the Russian invasion, played party games and met up with their compatriots.

Rotarians Paul Bertin and Robert Dixon said: “At a time when the members of the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs are doing what we can to help local people struggling with the cost of living crisis, we thought it right to do something as well for the disparate groups of refugee families currently living in our community.

"It must be incredibly difficult to find yourself in a foreign country, not knowing anybody and not being able to speak or read the local language. It was nice to be able to provide these families with a couple of hours of fellowship, friendship and fun to help them find their feet here in the UK.”

The event, supported by Tesco who donated some of the food, was held at the Kettering Parish Church hall.

Halina Watson and Jenny Potter of the Inner Wheel Club said: “It was a privilege to meet these brave families and wonderful to do a little bit to help them.

“Seeing the mothers happily chatting away to each other over sandwiches, cake and coffee was heart-warming, as was watching the children laughing and clapping as they played good old-fashioned games like pass the parcel.”

