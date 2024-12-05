Owners of a Kettering clothes recycling plant, pioneering zero-emission hydrogen power technology, say a joint project at their factory has led the way in sustainable energy production.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Project Re:claim, a groundbreaking new polyester recycling plant in Kettering has been pioneering the use of the new tech to address the pressing issue of polyester textile waste.

The project, a joint venture between the Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd (SATCoL) and Project Plan B, is set to drive the industry towards a circular economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainable energy company GeoPura has been providing the recycling plant’s power using green hydrogen power units (HPUs) – an alternative to fossil fuel powered generators.

Project Re:claim, a groundbreaking new polyester recycling plant in Kettering,

Tim Cross, CEO of Project Plan B said: “In the UK alone, 300,000 tonnes of textile items are discarded into household waste, including polyester. Up until now, polyester that had no useful life left would have been disposed of.

“A significant challenge in launching Project Re:claim was ensuring we had enough power to operate sustainably from the outset.

"GeoPura’s hydrogen power solutions have been instrumental in overcoming this hurdle, enabling the plant to operate efficiently without relying on fossil fuels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This not only aligns perfectly with our mission to create a circular economy for textiles but also sets a precedent for future recycling initiatives to follow.”

Clothes are turned into pellets Project Re:claim

HPUs have been providing zero-emission electricity until a suitable grid connection is established, which may take 12-18 months.

The company says the HPUs only output is water.

Project Re:claim, is the first commercial-scale, post-consumer (used clothes) polyester recycling plant of its kind in the UK.

The plant is designed to recycle garments and other textiles, transforming them into raw materials that can be reintroduced into the fashion and textiles industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powered by clean energy, the plant is set to recycle 2,500 tonnes of polyester waste this year, with a target of 5,000 tonnes in the second year.

Andrew Cunningham, CEO of GeoPura, said: “By harnessing green hydrogen, our HPU technology provides zero-emission electricity, making it an ideal solution for projects like Re:claim, where traditional grid connections of sufficient size are not immediately available.

“Our involvement in this project highlights the versatility and reliability of hydrogen power, particularly in accelerating the transition to sustainable energy and reducing reliance on high-polluting diesel fuels which may otherwise be utilised for off-grid power in these scenarios.

“It’s fantastic to be working with Project Re: claim and to see their commitment to seeking alternative power sources that align with their sustainability goals work out so well.”

GeoPura is manufacturing HPUs in collaboration with Siemens Energy and plans to deploy over 3,600 HPUs by 2033, displacing more than ten million tonnes of CO2 emissions.