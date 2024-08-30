Kettering Citroen and used car garage closes with loss of 17 jobs

By Alison Bagley

Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 16:07 BST
Evans Halshaw in Kettering has closed with staff given just a ten-day consultation period before they lost their jobs.

The Citroen franchise and used car business in Stamford Road and nearby Lawson Street was run by the Evans Halshaw – part of Pendragon PLC.

Staff were told they would lose their jobs on Tuesday after being given the news of the consultation on August 13.

A spokesman for Evans Halshaw said they had “no comment” at the moment.

Evans Halshaw in Kettering has closed / National World

Evans Halshaw’s nearest outlet will now be in Bedford – they boast they have over 100 retail locations in England, Scotland and Wales.

The group holds franchises to retail and service 10 brands for cars and commercial vehicles, including Citroen, Dacia, DS, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault and Vauxhall.

Evans Halshaw was founded in 1927 and makes up part of the wider Pendragon PLC group.

Customers can go to https://www.evanshalshaw.com/dealers/ for help

