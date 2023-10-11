Kettering church holds first gay wedding ceremony taking 'big step' for LGBTQIA+ community
Shoppers in Kettering were surprised on Saturday as they waited for newlyweds to emerge from a town centre church, to see no bride but two grooms.
Toller Church in Gold Street – a United Reformed Church (URC) – held what is thought to be the area’s first same-sex church wedding officiated by Rev Helen Wakefield-Carr.
In matching suits, groom one Dan Kimber, 42, arrived first accompanied by his best man brother Nigel, second groom Ben Clarke, 39, arrived traditionally late in a vast stretch limo.
Following a flamboyant confetti-throwing entry to It’s Raining Men, bridesmaids, a flower girl and a page boy led in groom Ben to be given away by mum Valerie.
Ben said: “It was an emotional day. Seeing all the close friends and family made us so overwhelmed and delighted. I broke down multiple times.
"It’s been amazing. The wedding was bespoke for us. A registry office didn’t really suit. We wanted a bit more meaning and it was designed just for us. We found out we could do religion and LGBT – you can do both.”
The couple, who live in Rothwell, met on Facebook two-and-a-half years ago and moved in together four weeks later.
Ben said: “Our relationship is effortless. We’re both such positive people, we laugh together and have so much in common. It’s all amazing.”
The couple will be Mr and Mr Kimber after Ben took Dan’s name for ‘significant’ reasons.
When same-sex weddings were authorised by the URC, the Toller Church applied for a licence but in the past seven years no LGBTQIA+ couples have tied the knot.
Ms Wakefield-Carr said: “I think it’s amazing. I just wish we hadn’t waited seven years. It’s not about a political statement, it’s a pastoral statement. The church can be inclusive. It’s a big step for the LGBTQIA+ community the fact that churches can be a welcoming place.”
She added: “The day was amazing. There were crowds outside the church – I think they may have been waiting for a bride. It made a lovely impact on the town centre.”
The newlyweds celebrated at the Holiday Inn, Corby and are planning a Caribbean cruise for their honeymoon next year.