Kettering Christmas market sees Incredible Makers luxury shopping experience return to arts centre

Visitors to Kettering Arts Centre at St Andrew’s Church will be given a luxury shopping experience at a locally-curated artisans’ Christmas market when it returns to the venue.

The Incredible Makers Christmas Market on Saturday, November 4, will showcase original, high quality, handmade and beautifully-designed seasonal gifts.

Bringing the show to her home town is Kettering potter Louise Crookenden-Johnson, who has invited the creative artists and designers to sell direct to the public.

Incredible Makers curated by Louise Crookenden-Johnson (on left)

Louise said: “Customers will be able to meet the makers and get a sneak peek at their work before the event by following along with Instagram lives in the run-up.

“Each of the Incredible Makers is contributing a little something to goodie bags, a treat for the first 50 customers. It’s a chance to shop small and locally, in the beautiful surroundings of St Andrew’s Church, and the market will have the feel of a high-end London event.”

On the day, customers will be able to browse and shop for affordable pottery, prints, textiles, stationery, children’s clothing, eco gifts, soap and candles.

All the makers featured on the day are pitching in to help organise and promote their work at the market that takes place from 10am to 3pm.

Incredible Makers Market takes place on November 4

Louise added: “I’m so proud and excited to be bringing these talented makers to Kettering. It will give people the chance to buy high quality hand crafted gifts all under one roof, direct from the people who have created them.”