Kelly Mercer and Sebastian Nunney were chosen to switch on the lights

Thousands have flocked to Kettering Market Place to watch community heroes Kelly Mercer and Sebastian Nunney switch on the Christmas lights.

Crowds were entertained by stars of the Lighthouse Theatre’s panto, local singers and dancers – as well enjoying music provided by compere Bill Burton.

Stalls selling crafts, food and Christmas goodies did a brisk trade.

Sebastian’s dad Gregg said: “Despite his last minute nerves and tiredness mid-treatment he was thrilled to be able to kick off Christmas and meet Santa.”

Kelly said: “It was lovely.”

