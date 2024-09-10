Kettering chosen for new Pets at Home concept store incorporating Vets for Pets as they both relocate to new site

A Kettering pet store and a veterinary practice will be merging and relocating to new site creating a one-stop shop for pet owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering Retail Park in Carina Road, has been chosen for new Pets at Home concept store incorporating Vets for Pets.

Work has started converting the retail unit – most recently occupied by Oak Furnitureland – into one of the first new-look UK stores being rolled-out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed work is due to be completed on the store by the end of November, 2024.

Pets at Home/Vets for Pets / National World

‘Valued’ clients of Kettering Vets4Pets have been informed the business is set to move from Telford Way.

A message to customers said: “We wanted to let you know about some important changes happening here. We are delighted to let you know that we will be relocating – along with the whole team – to a new practice location in November 2024, into a brand new state-of-the-art practice.”

Pets at Home who own the Vets4Pets brand have named the pet doctor service Vets for Pets. The business wants to establish itself as a one-stop destination for all pet care needs, from grooming to veterinary services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new concept design will be trialled across four ‘Pet Care Centres’ Kettering being the fourth guinea pig-location in the UK to test the business model

Vets for Pets new Kettering store/Vets for Pets

Customers are being promised ‘in-store experiences’ including a new dedicated ‘nutrition hub’ with an increased range of fresh, frozen and raw food options, an pet care information via interactive screens.

Vets for Pets new premises will provide improved facilities and expanded services sharing the unit – near B&M and Next – with Pets at Home, bringing all pet care services under one roof.

A total of seven consultation rooms will be built, fully air conditioned throughout. Separated designated waiting areas as well as ‘wards’ will be created for dogs, cats and also rabbits and exotic breeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other facilities will include a dedicated isolation facility, an imaging suite, in-house laboratory facilities, two separate operating theatres and dental suite with specialised equipment.

Vets4Pets appointments will continue at their current practice until the transfer to the new site in November.