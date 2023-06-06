Kettering choir's concert to bring beautiful singing fundraiser to Cranford village venue

An award-winning choir will bring its wide range of choral styles and genres to a village church for an evening of choral brilliance.

Kettering-based Belcanto, a female voice choir, will perform at St John’s Church in Cranford on Saturday, June 17.

The concert will feature a wide range of music of all styles and periods, including classical and contemporary works, gospel and musicals, both A cappella and accompanied, by their pianist Edward Pick.

Bridget McCall, concert co-organiser, said: “Cranford St John extends a hugely warm welcome to everyone who loves wonderful music to come and enjoy with us, an uplifting evening of beautiful singing.”

The concert starting at 7pm will raise much-needed funds for St John’s Church.

Tickets cost £12.50 and include an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink and light refreshments. These can be purchased online at https://buytickets.at/stjohnschurch/905019 or by calling the ticket hotline on 01536 330453.