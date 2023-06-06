News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Kettering choir's concert to bring beautiful singing fundraiser to Cranford village venue

Belcanto choir will perform at St John’s Church, Cranford
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:08 BST

An award-winning choir will bring its wide range of choral styles and genres to a village church for an evening of choral brilliance.

Kettering-based Belcanto, a female voice choir, will perform at St John’s Church in Cranford on Saturday, June 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The concert will feature a wide range of music of all styles and periods, including classical and contemporary works, gospel and musicals, both A cappella and accompanied, by their pianist Edward Pick.

The Belcanto ChoirThe Belcanto Choir
The Belcanto Choir
Most Popular

Bridget McCall, concert co-organiser, said: “Cranford St John extends a hugely warm welcome to everyone who loves wonderful music to come and enjoy with us, an uplifting evening of beautiful singing.”

The concert starting at 7pm will raise much-needed funds for St John’s Church.

Tickets cost £12.50 and include an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink and light refreshments. These can be purchased online at https://buytickets.at/stjohnschurch/905019 or by calling the ticket hotline on 01536 330453.

Related topics:KetteringTickets