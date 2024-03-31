Kettering choir scoops three top prizes at prestigious county music festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singers in a Kettering-based group have scooped a trio of prizes after being awarded three first places at the Oundle Festival of Music and Drama 2024.

The Decibelles Ladies Choir won top spot in the Show Songs, Community Choir and Ladies classes.

Hitting the high notes under the leadership of choir founder and musical director Joshua Daniel, the Decibelles were accompanied by Mark Pescott on piano.

The Decibelles choir from Kettering/UGC

The day saw The Decibelles compete against other groups including Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voice, Northampton Male Voice Choir, Ouse Valley Choir, Caritas Harmony and The Songbirds.

Mr Daniel said: “I am beyond thrilled with this result. The ladies work so hard to create such a unique performance, and I think it really comes across whenever they perform the close bond that we all have.

"The choir have been through so much together, as do all the choirs that compete, and many, many more that don't. It's a unique bond that you simply can't put a price on and although we have come away with an abundance of silverware there are always improvements we can make.

