Kettering choir raises thousands for hospital appeal

A Kettering choir has been on song with its fundraising efforts for an appeal to set up a brand new bereavement suite for those who have suffered the trauma of losing their baby.

The Decibelles Ladies Choir members have raised £4,464 that has been donated to The Twinkling Stars Appeal for £1m to improve facilities at Kettering General Hospital for families.

As well as money from concerts and a charity gala, members have also contributed by selling handmade items at shows or to friends and family - donating the profits to boost the total.

The Decibelles

Decibelles Ladies Choir musical director Joshua Daniel said: "I am so very proud of the amount of money the choir have been able to donate to The Twinkling Stars Appeal.

"We had hoped to raise even more and had some great events planned for 2020 but like most things, that did not happen.

"However, we are still very happy with the amount we have been able to donate to this very worthy cause."

Formed in 2018, the award-winning choir is hoping to add even more trophies to their cabinet in 2021, but as well as competing they will also be raising money for their newly-nominated charity of the year Cransley Hospice and they hope to raise just as much from their concerts in 2022.

The Decibelles will be joined by The Tenor & Moulton 77 Brass Band at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, on Saturday, December 11, at 7pm for a Christmas extravaganza some two years after their last public performance.