Members of a Kettering-based choir have discarded their usual dress code for a simpler set of rules – no clothes at all.

More than half the singers in The Decibelles choir attended a Calendar Girls-inspired photoshoot at Boughton House in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covering their modesty with everyday items the ladies, and music director Josh Daniel, got in the buff for the fundraising stunt.

Mr Daniel said: “I am so proud of the ladies. We’d like to thank Boughton House Estate and its staff and Carole Kelly, the photographer, who supported this endeavour.

"The ladies were so nervous but as soon as the first picture was taken they all came out of their shells. There was no judgement, nothing but support for each other and it really was a truly humbling and liberating experience for all – something which has now also been captured on camera and can be remembered for a very long time. Unfortunately, there were about 15 ladies who wanted to take part but who couldn't for various reasons. We arranged this shoot at very short notice but we are already planning 2024's calendar.”

Choir members covered up in dressing gowns until the time came to embrace nature and bare all. Each chose an item to spare any blushes – altos used flowers and sopranos used newspapers. For the October picture Halloween items were used and for December, Mr Daniel was covered by a Christmas present-laden grand piano in the Great Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The calendar has been created to raise money for two causes, the choir’s fund which will help with the choir entering more international choral competitions and also the Breast Friends Northamptonshire charity which helps support survivors and people currently going through cancer.”

The calendars are £10 each with £2 from each sale going to Breast Friends Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad