Kettering ceremony launches Armed Forces Day week as flags raised on North Northants buildings

Serving reservists representing the three Armed Forces have led a ceremony marking the week which will culminate in Armed Forces Day.

A flag honouring service personnel was raised by Kettering Navy Reservist Leading Hand Stephen Dunkley to show support for the people who make up the Armed Forces community.

The ceremony outside North Northants Council’s (NNC) Kettering offices was attended by the deputy lord lieutenant of Northamptonshire Oliver Wicksteed, mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, councillors from the unitary and town councils and employees.

Armed Forces Day flag raising ceremony Kettering L-r James Cason, Joseph Clifford, Martyn York and Stephen Dunkley

After raising the flag Mr Dunkley, an NNC cleansing and office manager, said: “It’s been an honour to represent the services. I don’t usually do flag raising. It’s the first time doing this in Kettering. I’m usually away but it’s been good.”

Joining Mr Dunkley at the ceremony were James Cason and Joseph Clifford, Army reservists in The Royal Anglian Regiment, and Flight Sergeant Martyn York from the RAF.

Mr Clifford, a team leader at Kettering B&Q, said: “It’s good to be representing the Armed Forces at the ceremony.”

Armed Forces Day was created to give people a chance to show support for the Armed Forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Armed Forces Day flag raising ceremony Kettering

Taking place on the last Saturday each June, Armed Forces Day celebrations begin when the Armed Forces Day flag is raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country.

Reserves Day will be marked on Wednesday, June 21, to provide an opportunity for the country to recognise Reserve Forces.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of NNC, said: “We want to pay tribute to all those members of the Armed Forces who are working to protect the United Kingdom, as well as those who have done so in the past.”

On Saturday, June 24, a parade is due to take place in through Rushden town centre assembling at Alfred Street Junior School before marching down the High Street.

Armed Forces Day flag raising ceremony Kettering

The parade will head to Rushden Station, home of Rushden Historical Transport Society, where from midday there will be a number of charity stalls, displays and refreshments.

A Lancaster Bomber – part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – is due to flypast the event with a time yet to be confirmed.